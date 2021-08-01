Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. 655,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,056. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,190 shares of company stock worth $22,495,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.