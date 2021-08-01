Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,402,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,408. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.