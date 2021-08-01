$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

WELL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,103. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

