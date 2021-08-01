Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $72.00 at Truist

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lifted by Truist from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of DT opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

