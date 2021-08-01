6 Meridian Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,300,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 37,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,252. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91.

