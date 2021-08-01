Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 56.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Motco acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.56. 8,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.46.

