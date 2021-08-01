Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,403 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. 1,782,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

