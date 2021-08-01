Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 49,410 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NEM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,215. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.