First National Bank of South Miami Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $315.07 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $216.01 and a one year high of $323.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

