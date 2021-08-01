First National Bank of South Miami Has $185,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.99 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

