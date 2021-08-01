Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Up 58.9% in July

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $171.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

