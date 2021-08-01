VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VIA optronics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in VIA optronics by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in VIA optronics in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VIA optronics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 341,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in VIA optronics by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 253,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIAO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

