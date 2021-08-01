Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 144.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 135.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $73.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

