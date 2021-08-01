Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expands By 55.3%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the June 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 82,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $522.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

