Short Interest in VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) Drops By 42.6%

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of SHLD stock remained flat at $$33.63 on Friday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675. VictoryShares Protect America ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

