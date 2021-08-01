Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Decreases By 36.1%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BXBLY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

