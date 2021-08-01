Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $24,728.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005225 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000080 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

