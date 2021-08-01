UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

