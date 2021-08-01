Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDVMF. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDVMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

