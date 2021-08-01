InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

INMD traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,938. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $117.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,158,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,846,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

