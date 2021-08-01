Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.