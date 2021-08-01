The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.

NYSE TD opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

