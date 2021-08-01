Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after acquiring an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,229,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $296.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

