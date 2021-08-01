Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,188 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

