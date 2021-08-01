AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,544.84.

AZO stock opened at $1,623.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,633.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,490.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

