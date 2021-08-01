Cypress Capital Group Has $1.03 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

