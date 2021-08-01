6 Meridian Sells 502 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.87. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

