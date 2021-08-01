Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 170,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,272. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

