Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) versus Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Head to Head Contrast

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sonova has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonova and Micron Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $2.82 billion 8.95 $630.15 million $1.66 47.25 Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.52 $1.15 million N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A Micron Solutions 7.25% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonova and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 0 6 4 0 2.40 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sonova beats Micron Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products. The Cochlear Implants segment involves the activities relevant to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing implants and related products. The firm offers its products under the brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Connect Hearing, Boots Hearingcare, AudioNova, Geers, and Advanced Bionics. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

