Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 482 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

