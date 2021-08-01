Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GPI traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $173.74. 200,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $181.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.60.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.