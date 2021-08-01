Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.59. 1,208,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.