Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 371.3% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at $511,000.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76.

