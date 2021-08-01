Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Position Lowered by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

