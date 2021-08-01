Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 510 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

