Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. HP posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HPQ stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

