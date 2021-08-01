North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.33% of Douglas Dynamics worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.19.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

