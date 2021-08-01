Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSEFY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90. Benesse has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $25.92.

Benesse Company Profile

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

