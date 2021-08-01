Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BSEFY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90. Benesse has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $25.92.
Benesse Company Profile
