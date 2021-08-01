Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Increases By 55.1%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $$157.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.65. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $157.75 and a twelve month high of $157.75.
About Bâloise
