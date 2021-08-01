Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $134.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $53.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

