Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Update

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CDYCF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cardero Resource has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Cardero Resource
Featured Article: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.