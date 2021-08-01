Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Update

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CDYCF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cardero Resource has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Cardero Resource alerts:

About Cardero Resource

Cardero Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.