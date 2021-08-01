Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 161,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,361. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $291.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.