Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $597,561,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,118 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

