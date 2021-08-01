Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

