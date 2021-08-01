Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

