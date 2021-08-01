SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 178.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Shares of SAP opened at $143.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

