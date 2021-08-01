State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $333.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.97. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $192.35 and a one year high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

