Brokerages Anticipate IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.02). IAMGOLD posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IAMGOLD by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in IAMGOLD by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 381.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 86,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

