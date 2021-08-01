$1.41 EPS Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.