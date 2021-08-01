JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after buying an additional 291,926 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after buying an additional 536,293 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after buying an additional 605,378 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

